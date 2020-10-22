Free Gospel Sundays concerts sidelined

Pandemic plans shift to livestreamed concert series as Arsht remains shuEmail

Health and safety restrictions that limit indoor capacity and require social distancing have led the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts to cancel all big shows until spring 2021. For fans of the “Free Gospel Sunday Series” concerts, a virtual alternative has been found.

Free Gospel Sunday Series

Mark your calendar for Nov. 15 at 5 p.m. for the first livestream of the “Free Gospel Sundays Series,” coming to audiences from the North Beach Bandshell. The concert will feature Pastor Marc Cooper & Friends, Hands at Work for Christ Sign Language Troupe and Lady of Harp, with WPLG Local 10 news anchor Calvin Hughes as emcee. Visit app.mobilecause.com to RSVP.

Details surrounding an interim plan to keep all Arsht audiences engaged with socially distanced activities until the center can safely reopen, called “The Interlude,” will be released as they are finalized. In the works are opportunities for staff to hit the road with art-making activities, pop-up performances and more live arts around town for smaller audiences.

Meanwhile, new safety measures are underway at the Arsht properties themselves, including upgraded air filtration systems, increased sanitizing of high-touch areas, touch-less ticketing, mandatory mask wearing and more. More will be shared as the Arsht gets closer to identifying a reopening date.