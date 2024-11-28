Funding Arts Broward Awards $300,000 in New Arts Access Grants to South Florida Symphony Orchestra and Art Prevails Project

Funding Arts Broward (FAB) has announced the awarding of two new Arts Access grants, totaling $300,000, to the South Florida Symphony Orchestra and the Art Prevails Project. These grants aim to enhance the arts education programs these organizations currently provide within Broward County Public Schools. The funding comes from FAB’s SPARK campaign, supplemented by a matching grant from the Community Foundation of Broward.

This marks the first time FAB is offering multi-year grants, with each organization set to receive $50,000 annually for the next three years. Jacqueline Lorber, CEO of the South Florida Symphony Orchestra, expressed excitement, stating that the grant “will help reach thousands of young students with transformative music education, especially children in underserved schools.”

The Arts Access grants are in addition to FAB’s regular grant offerings. In 2025, FAB plans to distribute $400,000 across 85 local arts organizations. Darius Daughtry, founder and artistic director of Art Prevails Project, shared his enthusiasm, noting that more children will now have access to life-changing arts education opportunities.

The need for increased support for arts education was highlighted in FAB’s yearlong study, culminating in the October 2024 release of the report, “Enriching the Arts Opportunities in Broward County’s Arts Community.”

About Funding Arts Broward (FAB):

FAB is a non-profit organization that provides grants to support visual and performing arts and arts education programs in Broward County. Since its founding in 2003 by artist and philanthropist Francie Bishop Good, FAB has awarded over $5 million in funding to more than 85 local arts organizations. For more information, visit fundingartsbroward.org.