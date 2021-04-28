Genetics Drive Desire For Coffee, Says Study By South Australian Researchers

ADELAIDE, Australia — Drinking too many cups of coffee a day? You can blame your genetics for that, as per a new study by Australian researchers.

The world-first study, by the University of South Australia, found evidence of a protective genetic mechanism that helps people with poor heart health regulate their caffeine intake.

Drinking too much coffee can exacerbate conditions such as high blood pressure, angina, and arrhythmia, as it can lead to palpitations, an increase in heart rate, and spiked blood pressure.