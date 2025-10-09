Geneva Henry: Parkridge Elementary Teacher of the Year

Advertisement

Ms. Geneva Henry, a career Special Education Teacher, was named Parkridge Elementary School, Deerfield Beach, 2025-26 Teacher of the Year. Principal Samantha Whitehead convened a staff meeting in the school’s library to ensure the attendance of all stakeholders, including Ms. Henry’s immediate family. A graduate of Alabama State University in Montgomery, the 32- year veteran educator, was surprised and shocked but extremely grateful to have such a prestigious honor bestowed upon her.

As joyous tears slowly trickled from her eyes, the presence of her mother, Ms. Dorenda Henry, and her aunts, Sonia Henry-Robinson, Carma Henry and Pam Henry, evoked an outpouring of joyful humility.

The well deserved honor is indicative of her commitment and dedication for her myriad years of positively impacting the lives of children with special needs.

Also involved in the successful execution of the secretive presentation was assistant principal Tiffany Monroe.

Congratulations Ms. Geneva Henry: Parkridge Elementary School 2025-26 Teacher of the Year.