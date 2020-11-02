German Man Drops 88 Pounds In 60 Days With Chewing Gum Diet

SAULHEIM, Germany—A formerly obese German man lost around 88 pounds in two months through a diet primarily consisting of sugar-free chewing gum.

The massive weight loss left divorced father-of-one Jorg Lang, 47, with skin aprons, but he can do more with his 11-year-old son, Noel, than when he weighed at 330 pounds and could barely make it up the stairs.

Lang, who lives in Saulheim, a small town in the state of Rheinland-Pfalz, said the radical diet was a shock to his system but has given him confidence in himself.

“I started the diet on Oct. 11, 2017 and joined a gym at the same time. I lost almost 132 pounds in the first half-year, and three years on, I now weigh around 254 pounds,” he told Zenger News this month.

He then recalled what prompted his weight-loss journey.

“The final straw was when the lift [elevator] failed at work, and I had to walk eight floors from the underground car park,” he said. “When I arrived at the top, I was sweating and my T-shirt was so wet that the colleagues thought I had taken a shower. That was the crucial moment for me. It was humiliating.”

That day, Lang went home and started researching how to lose weight rapidly. He settled on an extreme diet in which he essentially starved himself while doing heavy exercising.

“I didn’t eat anything for the next 60 days, only 25 to 30 sticks of sugar-free chewing gum a day with tea, coffee or water. I started exercising immediately too because I knew that I would have had a much bigger skin apron if I didn’t,” he said. “The beginning was the most difficult because there were always moments when there was a feeling of hunger. My stomach growled like crazy. I kept thinking of schnitzel and pork knuckles.”

Over the next two months, the 5-foot-8-inch man worked as hard as he could to bring his weight down by going to the gym as many as three hours a day.