 Getting Back in the flow

Growing the Voices of Our Future

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students.

By Samara Rawls

Getting into the swing of things after a long break can be quite difficult, such as after a vacation, summer, or holiday break. I hope everyone had a great Christmas and a Happy New Year and is ready to get back to school or work. I know how difficult it can be to get back into a routine, so I came up with my top three ways to help you get back on track after this winter break or whenever you need it.

Start preparing your sleep schedule. While on break you probably stayed up later than usual and woke up later, but eventually you will need to get back on your sleep schedule. One way to do this is by waking up at your normal time. You can set your alarm earlier and earlier every day for about a week to get your body back into the schedule. If you do wake up earlier, make sure you DO NOT TAKE A NAP. This will only cause you to go to bed later and not get good sleep. Engage your mind. While on break you may just sit around and relax but don’t engage your mind. If you are a student, try to do 10-20 minutes a day of academic work just to keep your mind flowing. Another activity to do to keep your mind going is to read a book every day. This is a simple way to engage your mind. Eat healthy and try to exercise. While on break, many people may choose to eat what they want, whenever they want, and not work out. Eating healthy is a great way to move back into the flow of things because it gives you great energy throughout the day. You should also work out to keep your body moving and ready to go back.

While these are all just suggestions I have found these very helpful to use for getting back into my school schedule. You may come up with tips or ideas that work just right for you! I hope everyone will have a great start back to school or work this year.