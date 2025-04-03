Advertisement

“Leaders who ignore history, surrounded by muted sycophants, who are more afraid to speak the truth than the tailors in the nursery rhyme, “Emperor’s New Clothes,” are more dangerous than the Ghost of the Titanic.” John Johnson II. 04/02/25

By John Johnson II

America’s voters remain mindful of the tragic fate of the famous Titanic, once labeled as unsinkable. Captain Smith was the typical headstrong seaman unwilling to listen to chief Mates and Maritime advisors. He ignored three warnings of dangerous icebergs in his path. Due to his stubbornness, the Titanic rests at the bottom of the North Atlantic Ocean. Currently, America’s Democracy appears metaphorically haunted by the Ghost of the Titanic.

Noticeably, President Trump remains unfazed by warnings regarding the volatility of tariffs. His refusal to heed warnings and change course, much like Captain Smith’s, could lead to a similar disastrous outcome for the nation.

Despite the course the President has charted, America is experiencing turbulences from fluctuating tariffs, DOGE governmental staff reductions, fiscal uncertainties, and voters’ unrest. Still, he remains fixated on his charted plan to MAGA. His muted Cabinet Members and SCOTUS’s six conservative Justices strengthened his resolve.

However, one colossal obstacle remains far more significant than the icebergs that sealed the fate of the Titanic: the Judiciary. In the current political situation, ‘the Judiciary plays a crucial role in upholding the rule of law and ensuring the President’s actions are in line with the Constitution.’

Nevertheless, the Judiciary Branch of the government must maintain its integrity regardless of external threats. The defense of Democracy in the United States and safeguarding its citizens’ fundamental rights requires protection by the Judiciary.

Otherwise, President Trump’s unawareness or acknowledgment of a metaphorical “Ghost of the Titanic” will continue his charted course. His relentless unaltered course will determine the fate of America’s Democracy.

It’s up to voters to make their own judgment, take a stand for what they believe in, and demand that Congresspersons listen to their cries for a government of, for, and by the people, not an oligarchy.

Certainly, the President who jokingly compared himself to former Presidents George Washington and Lincoln will heed the cries of people. They are facing despair, joblessness, and homelessness. In spite of years of meritorious service, far too many workers are being labeled incompetent to justify callous treatment. The wealthy merely await extended tax breaks. Turning a “Blind Eye” while governing should serve as a stark reminder of the perils of repeating history’s past mistakes.

YOU BE THE JUDGE!