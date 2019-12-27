 Giving Back

December 27, 2019 Carma Henry Local News 0

Growing the Voices of Our Future

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students.

Brielle Henry, 10

By Brielle Henry

NFL football player Eddie Jackson gave away bikes, scooters and helmets to kids in his hometown (Lauderdale Lakes). The giveaway took place at Vincent Torres Memorial Park on 12/23/19.

Kids were very excited to receive their new bikes! It is nice to know that he thinks about the children in his community during the holidays.

 

