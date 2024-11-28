Giving “D.A.P.” “Dignity and Pride”

By Don Valentine

Giving dap has a long historic past, that predates some cool dunk or touchdown celebration. Fist bumps, High 5’s, the Soul brothers handshake and others, trace their lineage back to Africa. Our people have been using some iteration of the Dap as a salutation since before the African diaspora. The word is an acronym, coined from the words “Dignity And Pride.” Black soldiers in the Vietnam war made the moniker as a solemn pledge to help each other to get back the states.

News One accurately noted, “The dap handshake has transcended its origins as a symbol of solidarity among soldiers, becoming a powerful emblem of resilience, unity, and cultural pride within African American communities and beyond. Across various settings—whether among friends, colleagues, or strangers—the dap continues to remind us of the bonds that unite us and the richness of our shared human experience.”

Our country was going through the cacophony of Civil Rights evolution and Black soldiers carried their racial angst with them to war. They were angry that the hate and disrespect from Whites carried over to combat. Ebony attributed the racial discord in the ranks as a reason for the dap pledge,“Several unfortunate cases of Black soldiers reportedly being shot by White soldiers during combat served as the impetus behind this physical act of solidarity.”

Because giving dap took the place of the “Black Power Fist” (made famous by Olympian John Carlos and Tommy Smith) many historians mistakenly marked the war as its origin. Giving dap goes back even further to West Africa, and the diaspora of the Middle Passage. In A Voyage to the River Sierra-Leone, trader John Matthews noted that friends in this region had various expressions when greeting. The components were parallel to that in giving dap. Giving dap has become nearly ubiquitous in American culture. News One wrote, “the dap handshake has permeated various aspects of African American culture, including sports, entertainment, and everyday interactions…” It has become a way for individuals to express solidarity, celebrate achievements, and forge bonds that transcend traditional handshakes.”