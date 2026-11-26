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Dr. Phyllisa Deroze merges music, diabetes advocacy, and artificial intelligence to entertain, educate, and empower.

POMPANO BEACH, FL– – International diabetes advocate, author, educator, and Pompano Beach resident Dr. Phyllisa Deroze is giving her advocacy a new soundtrack with the release of Diabetes In The Key Of Me, an innovative AI-infused album that brings the lived experience of diabetes to life through music.

Released on World Diabetes Day, November 14, 2026, the 11-track album merges Deroze’s love of writing and singing with her passion for diabetes advocacy and the creative possibilities of artificial intelligence.

Drawing from her personal journey, including eight years of being misdiagnosed with type 2 diabetes before receiving a correct diagnosis of an adult-onset form of type 1 diabetes known as Latent Autoimmune Diabetes In Adults (LADA), Deroze explores topics that are often overlooked in traditional conversations about diabetes.

Songs such as “Food Police,” “TSA In The USA,” “LADA Is My Name,” and “The Joy Of Living” address diabetes stigma, accessibility, misdiagnosis, faith, and emotional well-being through an engaging musical experience.

Deroze, founder of Black Diabetic Info and Diagnosed Not Defeated, has spent more than 15 years raising awareness, challenging misconceptions, and amplifying the voices of people living with diabetes. Her latest project demonstrates how creativity and emerging technology can offer new avenues for health education and advocacy.

Diabetes In The Key Of Me is available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and YouTube Music. The album can also be purchased directly at www.DiabetesInTheKeyOfMe.com.