BID NOTICE

GOLDEN ACRES DEVELOPMENT RFP # 2024 -02 (A) REBID

DEMOLITION OF A 1- STORY 5-UNIT BUILDING & 1-STORY SINGLE BUILDING

Nelson & Associates, Inc. is currently accepting proposals from qualified contractors to furnish labor, materials, equipment, and services required to perform demolition of a five-unit building include 1525, 1531, 1535, 1541, 1545 NW 14 Circle (1-story 5-unit building) and 1545 NW 10 Circle (1-story single- family residence), situated within a USDA Farm Labor Housing Community known as Golden Acres Development.

Please refer to the scope of work summary for more detail). Proposal Packets including the asbestos survey for all units are available at the Golden Acres Development Office and on the website indicated below. Contractors are responsible for checking the websites for any comments, addenda, or further announcements.

No bids will be accepted after 2:30pm (EST) on Friday December 20th, 2024. Interested contractors may obtain a copy of the proposal packet at the website below under the Jobs/ Solicitation tab or by contacting the Office.

https://nelsonasc.com/bids-jobs/current-solicitations/

All proposals and all inquiries must be directed to:

Shvondra Butler, Site Manager

Golden Acres Development

1050 N. W.18th Drive

Pompano Beach, FL 33069 Office: 954.972.1444

Fax: 954.935.6930

Email: shvondra.butler@nelsonasc.com