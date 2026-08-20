Good Sheperd’s Funeral Home & Cremation Service Central

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Johnie Mae Copeland – 73 Funeral service will be held August 22nd at Word of the Living God Ministries.

Charles Gregory – 58 Funeral service will be held August 22nd at Mount Nebo Missionary Baptist Church.

Lutricia Debra Johnson – 74 Funeral service will be held August 22nd at Magnolia Park Church of Christ.

Fitzroy Kenlock – 58 Funeral service will be held August 29th at Central Light Grace Chapel.