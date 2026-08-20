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    Obituaries

    Good Sheperd’s Funeral Home & Cremation Service Central

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    Johnie Mae Copeland – 73  Funeral service will be held August 22nd at Word of the Living God Ministries.

     

    Charles Gregory – 58  Funeral service will be held August 22nd at Mount Nebo Missionary Baptist Church.

     

    Lutricia Debra Johnson – 74  Funeral service will be held August 22nd at Magnolia Park Church of Christ.

     

    Fitzroy Kenlock – 58  Funeral service will be held August 29th at Central Light Grace Chapel.

     

    Lenon Ronaldale Walker  Funeral service will be held August 22nd at Mt Zion AME Church.

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    Carma Lynn Henry Westside Gazette Newspaper 545 N.W. 7th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33311 Office: (954) 525-1489 Fax: (954) 525-1861

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