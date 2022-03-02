“GOP= GREEDY OLD PUTIN”

Letter to the Editor

Donald Trump is a traitor! There is no question about it. There never has been. If you were somehow so blind that you couldn’t see Trump’s treason until now – after his diabolically demented defense of Russia’s latest war crimes – go, see an optometrist or ophthalmologist immediately. Trump is evil.

Or if your name is Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Madison Cawthorn (R-NC), or Jim Jordan (R-OH), please check yourself into the nearest psychiatric facility and resign from Congress while you’re at it, unless you plan to give your stupid psychotic speeches from the House floor in a straitjacket from now on.

As a personal fan of the concept of truth in advertising, I have to ask: isn’t it time for these pathetic pro-Putin, anti-American fascist Republican politicians of the far right to start addressing their treasonous troglodyte voters in Russian instead of English? If you hate America that much, then please don’t let traitor Trump’s non-existent border wall door hit you in your backside on your way out of America headed for your new home in Russian-occupied Eastern Ukraine.

Any one of these QAnon crackpot GOP congressmen from the Blame America First caucus can feel free to flee to Moscow and become political defectors just like their personal hero Lee Harvey Oswald did before he assassinated Democratic President John F. Kennedy under orders from the KGB and the Kremlin. We the people of the United States of America still owe the racist Russian Empire one dead Russian president, or did you forget?

It’s long past time to “de-Nazify” the Kremlin! KGB Count Dracula Vlad “The Impaler” Putin has to go! And by “go” I mean, Vladimir Putin must be killed ASAP American style – no polonium tea necessary. If Uncle Sam can’t find any young, patriotic volunteers for this necessary mission from God, then go ahead and count me in (inside the book depository building in Moscow with a sniper rifle and the best view and angle of attack against that shirtless, soulless mini-Hitler maniac).

It would be difficult for that deranged demonic putz Putin to issue any additional illegal, genocidal military orders if his little balding blonde-haired, blue-eyed Aryan head were to somehow become detached from the rest of his diminutive body. Put our tax dollars to good use, Uncle Sam! And in case you’ve missed the surprisingly large and fearless anti-war protests in Russia, doing away with Vladimir Putin is just what the Russian people are calling for. Let’s help them.