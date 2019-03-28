In a joint effort to get students involved with the Children Services Council’s 2019 Broward AWARE! Protecting OUR Children campaign: Growing the Voices of Our Future, the Westside Gazette will engage youth in a photovoice (photojournalism) project. The youth will tell their stories through the written word and through the lens of cameras they will operate as photojournalists focusing on but not limited to the Broward AWARE campaign.

Sunday Fun Day

By Brielle Henry

Earlier this month, the Sunland community came to Joseph C. Carter Park to enjoy time together. Youth dance teams performed for the crowd, while others enjoyed a mobile video game center, food vendors and music by DJ Chipman.

Mr. Eugene Pettis, Esq.

By Layla Davidson

I would like to recognize Mr. Eugene Pettis Esq. He is partner at the Haliczer, Pettis & Schwamm Attorneys at Law firm. Mr. Eugene Pettis was the first African-American president of The Florida Bar from 2013-2014. He currently serves on the University of Florida Foundation’s board of directors and on the board of trustees at the University of Florida’s Levin College of Law. He is member of New Mount Olive Baptist Church and a strong advocate of the community.

Ruth Murray, 81 and growing

By Leja Williams, 14

I’m Leja Williams and I will be interviewing Ruth Murray, my 81 year old grandmother. She joined The New Mount Olive Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. G E. Weaver and she is also a divorced mother to 7 children.

What was it like raising 7 kids?

It was tough at times but it was something I had to do.

What was your support system like when you had your children?

I worked and I received help.

My grandmother has been here a long time and she has been through a lot. She owns her own home and has made many accomplishments in her lifetime. I am very grateful to call her my grandmother and we are lucky we still have her. I love you grandma.