Growing the Voices of Our Future

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these contributions made by local students.

Daddy’s Little Twirls

My dad Broderick Henry, little sister Azaria and I have been practicing with other families for Daddy’s Little Twirls: A Father/Daughter Dance. The event takes place June 8th, 5 p.m., at Deicke Auditorium in Plantation, Fla.

Everyone is invited to come see us perform or dads can come enjoy dinner and dancing with their daughters.

Water Safety

As you know, summer is coming up and many students will be getting into the pool. That being stat-ed, water safety is very important.

Water safety is the procedures, pre-cautions, and policies associated with safety in, on, and around bodies of water, where there is a risk of injury or drowning.

I think it is important to know the proper rules and procedures when being around water in order to be safe.

Therefore, I hope parents or guardians will make sure their children or youth will be safe around the water.

Five simple rules to follow:

Never swim in an unsupervised area

Never get into water over your waist if you can’t swim

When playing in, on or near water, always make sure someone is with you

If someone is in trouble in the water don’t get into the water. Lie down and reach out with a stick or a rope.

NO MATTER WHAT, NEVER PANIC! You can roll on your back float, find something to hold on to-try your best to relax and signal for help.

Hurricane Season

Picture credit: Spectrum News

It is now hurricane season. Which means that all of the residents of Florida are getting prepared for the season. The hurricane season is from June 1 – November 30. The highest point of the season seems to be in September, but it is never too early for us to be prepared for the season.

5 Hurricane Safety Tips

Stock up – should you become trapped or stranded you’ll want to have the necessities handy. The National Hurricane Center has a suggested list of supplies which includes a first aid kit, food, water, and comfort items to pass the time. Watch the weather – the most dangerous storm is the one that’s unexpected. If you’re tracking the weather you’ll know when and where (or where not) to go. Shield your windows – whether you choose to stay or leave your home you need to barricade your windows. Take advantage of “hurricane shutters” or plywood. Anything that is not tied down should be brought inside as well (furniture, decorations, garbage cans, etc.). Make a family plan – a simple, thought out plan will help keep your family organized. This plan should incorporate nearby families and friends too. Have an escape route. Have a meeting place. Have a means of communication. After it’s over, be careful – once a hurricane moves on it doesn’t mean all is safe and sound. There are ramifications whether it is environmental hazards, physical or emotional trauma.

Be prepared and work together.

School’s Out!

Students are finally taking a long sigh, being able to sit back and relax, while anxiously anticipating the coming months of approaching life with an adventurous spirit.

Why are they experiencing these emotions? School is out, and summer is here!

What summer looks like will vary from student to student. Some may relish making new memories by traveling. Some may take pleasure in earning spare cash from a summer job. Some may just appreciate days that involve sitting at home “vegging out,” watching TV all day or playing video games online with friends.

Most of all, students will be happy to have freedom!

As for me, I look forward to volunteering at the M.A.S.T.R. Kids camp in St. Petersburg Florida.

This is a non-profit organization sponsored by The Shirley Proctor Puller Foundation which seeks to help “at risk” youth from falling behind, erase illiteracy, and to empower them with skills to be leaders in the future. You can read more about it at www.gofundme.com/f/mastr-kids and help this cause.

There are many things students can do before it’s time to get ready for another school year. Don’t forget to read a couple of books, enjoy good food, and get some exercise whatever you do.

So finally, to every child who is on break, let’s enjoy our freedom while we can!