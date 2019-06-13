Growing the Voices of Our Future

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these contributions made by local students.

Exams and tests have been taken and another dynamic school year is over. However, I would like to acknowledge a person who is instrumental to the school itself. I want to recognize Principal Jeannie B. Floyd. Principal Floyd has been principal of Park Lakes Elementary School from 2005-2009. From 2009-2012, she was principal of Lauderhill Middle School. Lastly, from 2012-Present she has been principal of Nob Hill Elementary School. Mrs. Floyd has done and is doing great things for the school district and in the community. She is making a difference for many people, and I am one of those persons she is helping to inspire. She is one of my mentors. One of the many scriptures she refers to that has had the most impact on her life is Philippians 4:13 which reads, “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.”

School’s out for summer and I’m cruising

School is now over and it is summer.

All the hard work over the school year finally paid off. Next year I am going to continue to work hard and reach my goals.

Now that I am no longer a freshman means I know a lot of the faculty and student, and I know a lot about how the school works.

Summer’s here and I’m cruising in all aspects. I plan on going on a cruise with my family, going to cheerleading practice, and I plan on getting ready for 10th grade.

Making healthier snack choices

According to Nutrition Tips for Kids on familydoctor.org, “eating healthy can help prevent many chronic diseases. These include obesity, heart disease, high blood pressure, and type 2 diabetes.”

My mom makes my little sister and meat at least 1 fruit or vegetable with every meal. When we eat too much junk food, my parents remind us to choose a healthy snack. We like eating oranges; they contain vitamin C, calcium, and vitamin A.