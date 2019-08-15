Growing the Voices of Our Future

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students.

How to succeed in middle school

By Samar Rawls

School is about to start, and many students will have questions about how to have a great school year. As an 8th grader, here are some tips below that have helped me to succeed in middle school.

#1. Have a positive mindset. If you want to have a good year, you need to have a positive mindset. When you think better, you will do better. So when you think you can’t do something, don’t give up, try again and tell yourself that you can.

#2. Ask for help. Whenever you have a question, you need to ask for help. You should not be ashamed to ask a question. When I was in the 6th grade, I didn’t ask many questions because I thought they were “dumb questions”. I should have asked questions so that I could understand my assignment more. In the 7th grade, I asked plenty of question, and I understood the subject more, and my grades improved.

#3. Respect the authorities . If you want to succeed, you will want to respect the teachers and others in charge of you. Sometimes you won’t like their actions, but that doesn’t mean you should disrespect them. They are there to help you do well in school, so treat them the best you can.

#4. Step out of your comfort zone . In middle school, there are many new activities you can try. If you haven’t found something you enjoy doing, try different things! Some examples are sports, art, or STEM. When you try something new you enjoy, you can also make new friends.

#5. Have all your supplies . If you want to have a successful year, make sure you have all of your supplies. You need to have your materials for class so that you can learn, and if you don’t have certain items, you may not learn to your fullest.

Those are some steps to be successful in middle school. These tips can probably be used at any grade. Of course, these aren’t the only ways to be successful. When you are in school you will find what works best for you. Finally, middle school goes by quickly, so enjoy as much as you can, and most of all, have fun!

More than a backpack giveaway

By Layla Davidson

This past weekend I attended New Mount Olive Baptist Church’s backpack giveaway. The backpack giveaway had food, bounce houses, raffles, barbers for the boys, hair stylists for the girls, entertainment, and manicures.

This backpack giveaway inspires me to help others. New Mount Olive is a church who cares for its community, giving away over 1,200 backpacks.

To help the community even more, the church gave away jeans and shoes. New Mount Olive also had multiple vendors at the giveaway. Some vendors were the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Incorporated, the Westside Gazette, and many more.

My Summer

By Leja Williams

This summer has been a really fun one. I did a lot between going to cheering practice and helping my mom at her job as the Information Management Tech at Nob Hill Elementary School.

By helping my mom at her job, I received some community hours that will help me graduate.

I also hung out with my family a lot and earlier this summer I went on a cruise with them. With summer almost over and school around the corner, it’s time to get focused and get down to business.

Sliding into the new school year!

By Brielle Henry

This is a photo of my little sister Azaria sliding down face forward at the Back to School Supply Giveaway this past week-end.

We had a lot of fun at the event and were happy to see many other children get what they need for school. I hope everyone has a great year!

