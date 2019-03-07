Growing the Voices of Our Future

In a joint effort to get students involved with the Children Services Council’s 2019 Broward AWARE! Protecting OUR Children campaign: Growing the Voices of Our Future, the Westside Gazette will engage youth in a photovoice (photojournalism) project. The youth will tell their stories through the written word and through the lens of cameras they will operate as photojournalists focusing on but not limited to the Broward AWARE campaign.

My mom , Carolyn Murray-Williams

I am interviewing Carolyn Murray-Williams, my mother, and I am going to be asking her 3 questions about what it’s like being a woman in America.

How has the development of women having power changed over the years?

⁃ Women have become much more powerful and are looked at much more favorably in supervisory positions.

In today’s time, do you feel there is still discrimination against women?

⁃ Definitely. Most definitely.

Do you feel like women and men have switched roles when it pertains to jobs?

⁃ No, not at all. There are more women in the workplace now, but men and women have not changed roles.

Listen to audio of the interview at: www.thewestsidegazette.com

My mom, Arri Henry

Me: What have you overcome in life?

Mommy: Not having my father in my life (he passed away in 1985) has been my greatest challenge. As a child it affected me in very sad ways, but I learned to let that pain fuel my purpose to help others.

Me: What have you accomplished?

Mommy: Graduating college (Florida State University) with you as a baby feels like a big win! I was a full time student, worked full time at the school’s newspaper and did my best to take care of you and see you smile everyday.

Me: You are a hard working person. What makes you work so hard?

Mommy: The women in our family are hard workers so it’s all I know. Our ancestors worked extremely hard under unfair conditions so that we would have a better life. It is my duty to show you hard work and to help our village thrive. We must all do our part.

My mom, Yvokia Davidson

To start off National Women’s Month, I would like to recognize Yvokia Davidson. Yvokia Davidson is a graduate from Liberty University with her Masters in Human Services Counseling and Life Coaching. She is also a fitness coach who helps the New Mount Olive Baptist Church and the community live healthier lives by eating healthy and exercising. Fun Fact: she’s my mom!

Oratorical Contest

The Greater Fort Lauderdale Chapter of Jack and Jill hosted the annual Oratorical Contest on March 2nd, 2019. This year there were 18 competitors that competed for the chance to be selected to go to Tallahassee for the state competition. Of the 18 competitors only 10 places or spots would be claimed. The parents must have their child registered by February 16 in order to participate. Each student or child would recite a 3-5-minute speech that had to do with either the topic “they hate to see us at our best, which is why we can never rest” or “Using my voice to change the world.” For this event there were five well-qualified judges whose occupation had something to do with public speaking, which is what the event was about. To top it all off, this event is open to the public! For each age group the prize is up to 125 dollars! Lock these dates in because it will be held next year as well as every other year going forward. Hope to see you there next year!

“Our Children Are Our Greatest Treasure. They Are Our Future.” Nelson Mandela