In a joint effort to get students involved with the Children Services Council’s 2019 Broward AWARE! Protecting OUR Children campaign: Growing the Voices of Our Future, the Westside Gazette will engage youth in a photovoice (photojournalism) project. The youth will tell their stories through the written word and through the lens of cameras they will operate as photojournalists focusing on but not limited to the Broward AWARE campaign.

A Graduation of Excellence

Story written by:

Oniya Deanna Rolle, 14

Nova Middle School

Graduation season is here and for 78 mothers and their children, this was their moment to shine. The room was filled with smiles and glee. I had the pleasure to be invited to Healthy Families Broward Graduation Ceremony that was put together by Ms. Tina Hudson, Program Manager.

“This program is geared towards promoting positive parent child relationships through growth and development.

Hudson feels this program is dynamic, and within a year the program continues to grow. “This program is about helping single struggling mothers by aiding them with tools for success and making life better for their child,” said Hudson.

Meshel Hangs is a founder with the Children’s Services Council and is proud to be a sponsor offering opportunities and resources to families of the graduates. Some of these mothers are homeless but that has not stopped their determination to complete this program. It’s a privilege to have people supporting them to have a superior lifestyle for their children.

Concluding my interview of graduates, sponsors and the director of the program, I’ve come to notice everyone had something in common…Happiness!

A moment of excellence was the reward for these graduates. The smile on their face and a display of joy was the moment of excellence for all these special graduates.

Top 3 photos taken by: Leja Williams

Leja’s audio interview can be heard online at:

thewestsidegazete.com

Photo to right captured

By Brielle Henry, 9

By Cosey Proctor, III- 14

In celebration of Women’s History Month, I’d like to tell you about Avis Proctor, a woman WHO started from humble beginnings and worked her way to the peak of her career. Avis is a native of the Virgin Islands and migrated to the states when she was seven years of age. From the very beginning she was a hard worker. As the youngest member of the household, she quickly learned responsibility from her grandmother who insisted she work hard in her studies, assist in household duties and helping her teach students piano lessons. She developed a work ethic that would last a lifetime. She became a professor at Broward College. She became Campus President of Broward College’s North Campus and Vice President of Academic Affairs. She served there with excellence for 19 years. She recently earned the presidency of Harper College becoming the first African-American and the first woman of this institution. Many admire her because of her accomplishments, but I admire and love her as mom.

The Reverend: Dr. Marcus D. Davidson

This month our church is celebrating my dad’s 9th pastoral anniversary. I am grateful for my dad. He is one who helps the community and loves helping others. He thinks about others before himself. In other words, he is selfless. I would like to give a round of applause to him because I have watched him grow as a Pastor, a leader, a husband, a father and many other roles. I love you and there is nothing you can do about it.