In a joint effort to get students involved with the Children Services Council’s 2019 Broward AWARE! Protecting OUR Children campaign: Growing the Voices of Our Future, the Westside Gazette will engage youth in a photovoice (photojournalism) project. The youth will tell their stories through the written word and through the lens of cameras they will operate as photojournalists focusing in but not limited to the Broward AWARE campaign.

I’m Leja Williams, the daughter of David and Carylon Williams. I’m a 14-year-old Freshman at Stranahan High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and I attend the New Mount Olive Baptist Church. My extracurricular activities include cheering, dancing, reading and writing. Also, I enjoy watching football. These things I truly love to do. After high school I would like to attend Florida A&M University or Florida State University to begin my journey of becoming a Nurse Practitioner.

Miss. Layla Davidson, daughter of Yvokia Davidson and Dr. Marcus Davidson, Senior Pastor of New Mount Olive Baptist Church, is one of Broward County’s up and coming students of excellence. Layla, approaching her 13th birthday, attends Pembroke Pines Charter Middle School, West Campus.

She is an avid reader and was recently awarded the 2016/2018 Broward County Summer Reading Program, where she read more books and read the most minutes of any other student in the county. Layla is an active member of the Youth and Dance Ministries of New Mount Olive. She is intentional in following in her Mother’s footsteps by teaching other youths about the importance of physical fitness. Her hobbies are reading, forensic files and art.

Cosey Proctor III, 14, attends Fort Lauderdale High school. He plays for the Junior Varsity football team and competes on the FLHS debate team. He loves doing anything with family. He is a part of many community organizations such as the New Mount Olive Baptist Church, Jack and Jill of America, Inc. and G.O.I. (Gentleman of Influence).

G.O.I. is a mentoring program created by the Eta Nu Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated. His future career goal is to become a civil defense attorney. He is the son of Cosey II and Avis Proctor.

Brielle Henry, 9, daughter of Broderick and Arri Henry, is a 4th grade student at Plantation Park Elementary.

She is a second year Chorister, scheduled to compete in the Orlando Music USA Festival this March. Brielle recently won first place at her school’s preliminary oratorical competition. She is also a member of her school’s Kiwanis Kid program. Brielle has already begun a career in acting. She loves drawing and creating short films with her little sister Azaria.