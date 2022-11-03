Had Obama plotted

By John Johnson II

America’s litmus test for determining the strength of its democracy and the rule of law rest solely on the shoulders of the Department of Justice (DOJ). DOJ must uphold the rule of law and defend the U.S. Constitution. Failure to indict and prosecute all individuals regardless of race, sex, or national origin, including sitting or former presidents, who engage covertly or overtly, is a threat in and of itself. If the crimes involve an attempt to overthrow the U.S. government, they could rise to the level of sedition.

Had Obama, as the forty-fourth president, behaved exactly as Trump, there would have been demand for his indictment. Neither political party would have focused on his state of mind or intent. Rather, the thought more likely would’ve been, “How dare he, as a Black man, have the audacity to attack our government?” Instead of lock him up, the calls by conservatives would’ve been, “let’s lynch him!” That ungrateful son- of- a – birther!”

As you’re aware, there isn’t anything in America such as “Black privileges.” There are only “white privileges. And affirmative action faces dismantling by the Supreme Court’s super conservative majority.

Besides, it’s eminently clear that Obama wouldn’t have been able to galvanize millions of Black voters let alone millions of white voters to believe a preposterous lie about a fraudulent election. Black people aren’t that gullible nor anxious to overthrow this government, despite the presence of systemic racism.

No one needs to ever question for a moment if “white privileges exist. The most powerful Country in the world is facing unmitigated trepidation regarding the decision to indict or to allow Trump to avoid justice, as he has done, thus far.

For ominous reasons, AG Garland fears the fears that a former president has never faced criminal charges. Does he not know that indictments and prosecutions are the preludes for case law?

People invariably, are beginning to ask, “Was Trump dipped in the River Stys by his mother just as Thetis the mother of Achilles did, holding him by his heels, to make him immortal?” Only those who believe in Greek Mythology or fraudulent lies would entertain such a thought.

The high percentage of Black people currently incarcerated in prisons compared to white people, clearly indicates that “Lady Justice isn’t totally blind or tends to peek under her blindfold. Remember, Obama had to switch churches because of his outspoken Pastor, plus show his Birth Certificate. Also, he had to apologize for stating the Cambridge Police Officers “acted” stupidly for arresting a Black man, Professor Henry Gates of Harvard, for protesting loudly that he wasn’t breaking into his own house.

Again, had Obama done what Trump did and continues to do, (DOJ) wouldn’t be concerned about his state of mind or what was he thinking. Rather, invariably the Nation would be chanting, “How dare he had the audacity, as Black man, to lie and attempt to overthrow our government?”

YOU BE THE JUDGE.