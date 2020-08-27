Happy Anniversary

By Nicole Nutting & Don Valentine

He said: I write this with glee that we are celebrating the centennial of the 19th amendment, thanks to the courage of women suffrage leaders like Alice Paul, Susan B. Anthony, and Elizabeth Cady Stanton to name a few. It was well deserved

that women finally got the right to vote. Sadly, Trump did not acknowledge the anniversary, yet another example of his disdain for women.

Historically the first Americans, for instance, the Iroquois nation, had women in a variety of leadership positions. That preceded the need for the White man to bless their women to participate in the Union. What is the pro-blem with passing the E.R.A.

She said: Don, remember how Virginia Slims cigarettes were marketed toward women? The slogan was, “You’ve come a long way, baby!” I guess that was supposed to mollify us–you know, throw the dog a bone.

How dare we call ourselves a civilized society when one whole gender, half the population, is still being oppressed? Women don’t have equal pay, equal power, equal ANYTHING. The Equal Rights Amendment has languished without passage for most of my life, hung up in states where women are typically viewed as chattel.

He said: The temerity of women can be staggering. Did you know a Black woman, Tarana Burke, launched the national #Me Too Movement? We can rejoice in the historic feat of my sorority sister, Vice Presidential hopeful Kamala Harris!

She said: Brother, I hope Kamala has thick skin, because the “deplorables” aren’t going to give in graciously! Honestly, what sorry vacuous soul would call her a “ho” because she’s had relationships in her life? Oh right, the Rush Limbaugh type of vacuous soul. Some stunning hypocrisy there, coming from a supporter of the Serial Adulterer-in-Chief!

In 2020 the double standard is still alive and kicking. If there was ever a moment when women should vote, THIS is it!