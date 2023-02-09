A MESSAGE FROM THE PUBLISHER

Of course, every year in the month of February we celebrate Black History and that is something that we do not take for granted. For us here at the Westside Gazette, February is a special month as well because it is the month in which the Westside Gazette was founded. There are several accolades given that make one feel proud, accepted and honored. For us here at the Westside Gazette, it is when our readers tell us that had it not been for the Westside Gazette, “I wouldn’t have known about that” and “thank you for speaking out for us who can’t.” So, as we celebrate Black History and the world recognizes our accomplishments, we can experience the joy and the delight of knowing that our history can still be read through the pages of this Black newspaper. 52 years ago, our mother and father Levi and Yvonne Henry, by the grace of God and through the sacrifices of others, started this newspaper. With the same spirit, tenacity, hope and prayers, we are the third generation “speaking truth to power”, writing our own narratives in this struggle. We are still fighting like “Soldiers without a sword”! It would be extremely difficult and almost unimaginable to bear alone without those who believe in what we’re doing who are willing to support the cause with their talents, their treasure and their fervent prayers. There could never be no Black Press without ‘we the people’ and the will to be free-“to be free to plead our cause”. Happy birthday to the Westside Gazette and may God continue to give us a love for our people, creativity, unity, strength and integrity with the wisdom to know where all of this comes from.

Yours in the struggle,

Bobby R. Henry, Sr., Publisher