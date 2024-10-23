Harris-Walz Campaign Launches ‘Economic Freedom Talks’ to Empower Small Businesses

The Campaign enlisted support from influential entrepreneur champions to rally business owners in key battleground states

By Atlanta Daily World

The Economic Freedom Talks are set to uplift small business owners and entrepreneurs across the nation, featuring a dynamic series of discussions that spotlight the Harris-Walz ticket’s future plans for small businesses. The talks will take place in Philadelphia, Pa. (Oct. 12), Detroit, Mich. (Oct. 16), Atlanta, Ga. (Oct. 17), Milwaukee, Wis. (Oct. 24), Durham, N.C. (Oct. 25), and Macon, Ga. (Oct. 29).

The Harris-Walz Campaign has enlisted prominent national business advocates Dr. Lakeysha “Key” Hallmon of The Village Market and Ryan Wilson of The Gathering Spot to lead this initiative. Their goal is to build on the recent economic gains made by small businesses and offer a bold vision for continued support and growth.

As part of the Economic Freedom Talks, the Harris-Walz campaign will award $10,000 “Foundation Grants” to select small businesses in each city. These grants are aimed at supporting businesses that are committed to empowering their local communities and driving positive change.

“Vice President Harris has been a steadfast champion for small business empowerment, recognizing that small businesses are the backbone of our economy. Under her leadership, we’ve seen unprecedented growth, particularly for women, Black, and Latino entrepreneurs,” said Trey Baker, a senior adviser for the Harris-Walz campaign. “The Economic Freedom Talks will continue this momentum by offering vital resources and insights to help businesses thrive in today’s evolving landscape. These talks are about ensuring every entrepreneur has the support they need to succeed and continue driving our economy forward.”

“At The Gathering Spot, we’ve seen firsthand the power of connection and collaboration among entrepreneurs,” Wilson said. “As someone who’s dedicated to fostering innovation and growth, I fully trust that the Harris-Walz team will continue to expand access and opportunity for entrepreneurs across the country. Their track record shows that they understand the unique challenges that small business owners and the start-up community face, and their platform offers the kind of support that will allow businesses to scale and communities to thrive.”

“I’ve dedicated my life to empowering small business owners to transform their dreams into reality, and I’ve seen firsthand the work Vice President Harris has done to ensure the voices of our community are heard,” Hallmon shared. “The Harris-Walz ticket reflects this same commitment to entrepreneurs and our community. With their leadership, we will see a future where businesses aren’t just sustained—they are flourishing, building generational wealth and economic resilience.”

The Harris-Walz Plan for Small Businesses

The Harris-Walz ticket is committed to expanding access to capital for small businesses through federal grants and low-interest loans. Their plan includes:

A ten-fold expansion of the tax deduction for new small businesses, offering a $50,000 deduction for startups.

25 million new small business applications by the end of Vice President Harris’ first year in office.

Streamlined regulatory processes to remove barriers and empower entrepreneurs to start, scale, and thrive.

Moreover, Harris has pledged to continue addressing the economic disparities facing marginalized communities. Her platform aims to foster an inclusive economy by focusing on small business growth as a vehicle for equity and opportunity.

For more information, locations, dates and to register to attend visit economicfreedomtalks.com.