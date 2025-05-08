Hate Is Tearing Us Apart from Within—And Opening the Door for Our Downfall

Advertisement

A Message From The Publisher

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

“Whoever conceals hatred with lying lips and spreads slander is a fool.” Proverbs 10:18 (NIV)

What are we doing to ourselves?

The foundation of America has always rested on an uneasy but determined unity—a nation of disparate people striving for liberty, equality, and justice. But that foundation is cracking, and it is hate that is hammering the fault lines. We are being torn apart from the inside, and history has taught us this truth plainly: a house divided against itself cannot stand.

In recent months, our social fabric continues to be ripped apart by moments that reveal a dark, ugly and continuous sickness. In Minnesota, a woman caught on video using a racial slur against a young autistic Black child somehow raised over $700,000 hate dollars through an online fundraiser—not for the child she harmed, but for herself, claiming the need to relocate, which says to me there are places in America that harbor these types of feelings. Instead of shame, she was rewarded. When cruelty is profitable, what incentive is left for civility?

Former President Donald Trump, speaking to wounded soldiers, described their injuries as “amazing” in a moment that underscored how numb and detached our leadership can become from the dignity of human suffering. This isn’t just a gaffe—it’s part of a culture that increasingly treats empathy as weakness and spectacle as strength.

In a disturbing case of censorship and racial discomfort in the medical field, an ER doctor faced professional retaliation for sharing an experience with a patient who refused care from Black medical staff. Instead of addressing the racism, the system tried to silence the truth. This is how rot spreads: by suppressing the voices who shine light in dark places.

And in California, yet another video shows a woman repeatedly hurling the N-word during a confrontation in a parking lot—her rage not just loud, but casual. That incident is now under investigation as a hate crime, but one wonders how many other such moments pass undocumented, unchallenged.

These are not isolated outbursts. They are signs of a nation unraveling.

We are in the middle of an internal erosion, and as our moral integrity dissolves, outside forces—hostile governments, foreign influencers, economic opportunists—are watching closely. They don’t need to invade us. They don’t have to fire a shot. All they have to do is wait, feed the flames of division through misinformation, and let us destroy ourselves.

Make no mistake: we are giving them the torch and dousing ourselves in jet fuel.

When hatred is normalized, when cruelty is celebrated, when truth-tellers are punished, and when division becomes political currency, we don’t just risk instability—we guarantee it. A fractured America cannot defend itself. A bitter America cannot lead. An America at war with itself becomes vulnerable to every external threat that seeks to exploit our chaos.

We must wake up. We must turn back.

There is no savior coming from the outside. The solution lies with us—with our choices, our accountability, and our willingness to demand better from ourselves and from each other. Because once we collapse from within, no enemy need defeat us. We will have already done it ourselves.

What kind of America do we want to be remembered as? And is there still time to change course before it’s too late?