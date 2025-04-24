Advertisement

A Message From The Publisher

“Do not be deceived: God cannot be mocked. A man reaps what he sows.” – Galatians 6:7

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

Is it just me, or has something gone deeply wrong in this country since this administration of outlaws took office?

The headlines are oppressively constant with more shootings, more hate crimes, more senseless deaths. The air feels heavy with a thick musty smell of fear and rage. It’s hard to ignore the feeling that we’ve slipped into a lawless, dangerous era trumped with more weapons of human destruction. like a modern-day Wild Wild West where life feels cheaper, and anger burns hotter. But even as the chaos seems to grow louder, I believe there’s still a quieter force like the smell of Jasmine rising in the background: the Booker will of the people to bring us back from the brink.

Let’s be honest. This outlaw president and his juvenile cabinet have presided over an era marked by division, cruelty, and a staggering disregard for human life. They have turned their backs on decency, fueling a culture where hate can flourish, and violence goes unchecked. Not only has Elvis left the building so has common sense. But the truth is they don’t speak for all of us. They never have. And they don’t get the final word.

Because every time a tragedy strikes, we also see people rise to the level of decency. Communities grieve together. Strangers comfort one another. Young people take to the streets demanding change. Neighbors show up for each other. That spirit, that resilience, is something no administration can destroy, no matter how dark Musky things get.

As Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. once said, “The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.” But it does not bend on its own. We bend it, with our voices, with our votes, with our daily actions of being human.

So, here’s the challenge: Speak up. Show up. Refuse to become numb to this madness. Demand leaders who lead to do it with integrity, not cruelty. Support the organizations doing the hard work to heal and protect our communities. And when the time comes, vote like lives depend on it, because they do.

We are not powerless. We are not alone. And while we may not have chosen this moment in history, we can choose what we do with it.

Let’s choose to believe that the story isn’t over yet, and that the ending can still be ours to write and not the outlaws.

