HBCU Band Director Richard Beckford Has Performed His Last Halftime Show

His passing sparks an outpouring of tributes from HBCU music programs nationwide

The historically Black college and university band community is mourning the loss of Dr. Richard Beckford, a pioneering band director, educator, and mentor whose influence extended far beyond the rehearsal field.

Florida Memorial University announced Beckford’s death on Dec. 26. While the exact date of his passing was not disclosed, the university confirmed that he died following complications from a prolonged illness. In 2024, Beckford’s daughter, Angie, launched a GoFundMe campaign to assist with his recovery after a lung transplant. According to updates shared in May 2024, the surgery had been successful and he was reportedly on the road to recovery.

A proud graduate of Florida A&M University, Dr. Beckford was a member of the legendary Marching “100,” an experience that helped shape his musical philosophy, discipline, and lifelong commitment to excellence in HBCU band culture. That foundation would later inform his work as an educator and visionary leader.

Dr. Beckford served as Director of Bands at Florida Memorial University, where he was instrumental in founding and building the institution’s band program. He led the ROAR Marching Band, oversaw concert ensembles, and advanced music education initiatives across the university.

Throughout his tenure, Beckford became known for his insistence on musical precision, innovative show design, and the holistic development of student musicians. Under his leadership, the ROAR Marching Band gained increased visibility and respect within the competitive HBCU band circuit.

University officials credited Beckford not only for elevating performance standards, but also for his dedication to mentorship, academic excellence, and personal guidance. His work helped prepare countless students for careers in music, education, and leadership.

News of Beckford’s passing prompted an outpouring of tributes from HBCU band programs across the country. In a statement shared on Instagram, the Florida Memorial University ROAR Marching Band honored the man who helped shape its identity:

“We honor and celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Richard Beckford, whose passion for music, unwavering leadership, and dedication to excellence shaped generations of student musicians. His influence will forever echo through the halls of Florida Memorial University and live on in every life he touched. Though he has departed from this earth, his legacy remains eternal. May his soul rest in perfect peace.”

Alabama A&M University’s Marching Maroon and White Band extended words of comfort to Beckford’s family and the Florida Memorial University community. Winston-Salem State University’s Red Sea of Sound offered its condolences, while Southern University’s Human Jukebox praised Beckford for “his passion for music, commitment to students, and impact on band culture.”

Beyond institutional tributes, individuals throughout the HBCU band community shared personal reflections on Beckford’s teaching style, leadership philosophy, and lasting influence.

Beckford’s passing comes at a time when HBCU marching bands continue to gain national recognition for their innovation, cultural impact, and visibility through televised performances and major competitions. Fellow educators noted that his legacy lives on in the prominence of these programs and in the many students he mentored who now carry his lessons forward.

Funeral arrangements have been announced.

A musical tribute and public viewing will be held on Friday, Jan. 9, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the Florida Memorial University campus. The musical tribute will take place inside the Wellness Center, while the public viewing will be held at the Lou Rawls Performing Arts Center.

Homegoing services are scheduled for Saturday at 12 noon at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, with Pastor Arthur Jackson officiating. The church is located at 21311 NW 34th Avenue, Miami Gardens, Florida 33056.

As tributes continue to pour in, Dr. Richard Beckford is being remembered not only as a master musician and band director, but as a builder of people, programs, and purpose—whose legacy will continue to march on.