Help is on the way

December 10, 2020 Carma Henry Local News 0
Growing the Voices of Our Future

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored is feature these  editorial contributions made by local students.

Layla Davidson

By Layla Davidson

The United States is getting closer to authorizing a Covid-19 vaccine. These vaccines will require two doses. One to prep the body, after a few weeks, a second shot to boost the response.

Study results show that Pfizer’s, BioNTech’s and Moderna’s vaccines are each in the neighborhood of 95% effective.

If two or more vaccines get approved by the FDA, January might be when this vaccine gets to the public.

Though there is a vaccine, I still feel that it is fairly early for a vaccine to be made, approved by the FDA, and be effective.

I’m going to wait and see what happens with others before getting the vaccine.

 

