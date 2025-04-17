Here’s What You Need To Know About National Economic Blackout On April 18

Advertisement

By Jovonne Ledet

(Source: Black Information Network)

Another national economic blackout is being organized by the People’s Union USA to “take power back from the corporations.”

From April 18 to April 20, the People’s Union USA, led by activist John Schwarz, is urging consumers to avoid spending money at major corporations, only shopping at local businesses if needed, per Newsweek.

The group says they are fighting against corporations and politicians who “have worked together to rig the system against the American people” by fostering “an economy designed to exploit workers.” The People’s Union USA also opposes the rollback of DEI initiatives at major retailers, including Walmart, Target, and Amazon. There’s an ongoing boycott against Walmart that lasts until April 14.

“The idea that DEI initiatives should be abandoned is backward, regressive, and dangerous,” the group said in a statement.

April 18’s boycott is the second nationwide “economic blackout” organized by the People’s Union USA. Future boycotts led by the group include ones against General Mills, running from April 21 and 28, and Amazon from May 6 to May 12.

“Mega corporations have driven up prices, underpaid their workers, and outsourced jobs while raking in record profits. Banks and financial institutions have trapped generations in debt, inflating interest rates and making homeownership nearly impossible,” The People’s Union USA said in a statement. “Politicians ‘both left and right’ have accepted corporate bribes, passed laws that serve billionaires, and ignored the needs of the people they claim to represent. The system has been designed to keep us powerless, but that ends