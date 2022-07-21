HIGHLY ANTICIPATED KID’S COMIC EXPO RETURNS TO THE MIRAMAR CULTURAL CENTER SATURDAY, JULY 30, 2022

Guest Appearances by Characters from A Warrior’s Path, Star Wars, and other Comic Favorites

MIRAMAR, FL – The Miramar Cultural Center (MCC), located at 2400 Civic Center Place, Miramar in partnership with Chrispin & Crane today announced the return of Kid’s Comic Expo on Saturday, July 30, 2022. The event kicks off at 11 a.m. and runs through 5 p.m. The interactive experience will feature characters from A Warriors’ Path, Star Wars, and other favorite comic book characters. Guests will also be able to enjoy a screening of the highly popular award-winning animated film, Encanto.

Comic Expo will feature comic book displays, cosplay for all ages, face-painting for the kids and a variety of food trucks. Admission is free for children ages 3 and under. General admission tickets are $15 in advance, $20 day of event. Guests can purchase a family 4-pack in advance for $45 or $55 day of the event.

“We could not be more excited to partner with the Miramar Cultural Center and the City of Miramar for the 2nd Annual Miramar Kids Comic Expo,” said Ebonni Chrispin, Co-Founder of Chrispin & Crane. “It is always a good time serving the South Florida community and putting on fun, interactive events.”

There will be fully costumed characters that will greet you as soon as you walk through the doors. Several will send you on adventures through the building, others will guide you through experiences with them. It will truly be like escaping to an entirely different world.

“Anyone with an imagination will really enjoy this experience,” states Keith Wade, creator of the A Warrior’s Path series. “At its core, the Miramar Comic Expo is about family, inspiration and fun. We’ve combined the amusement park experience with the wonder of comic books and science fiction in a new, tangible way.”

Multiple industry leaders will be front and center, teaching advising and inspiring the people that are pursuing this field. Marvel and AWP artist Kenny Calderon, Creature Entertainment owner Juan Navorro and Wade himself will be present.

To learn more about upcoming events and activities, visit www.MiramarCulturalCenter.org or follow us on all social media platforms utilizing @miramarcultural.