His Work Is Completed Here

Doc Otis Roper, Jr. has taken his wings and transitioned home to Glory on February 2, 2022. Doc was born March 25, 1955, to the late Dock and Evelyn Roper in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. He graduated from Planation High School in 1973.

He served in the Navy in 1974 in Pensacola, Fla., receiving an Honorable Discharged. Married to Barbara Williams Roper they were divorced in 1983. He then relocated to Baltimore, Md.

Doc’s employment included Fed Ex, Glen Burie Mall, as a Custodian Supervisor; Transitional Houses for men and women; Outreach in Salibury, Md.; Building Refurbish Housing in Baltimore City; and working assignments with VA helping other veterans on the military base in Elkton Cecil County, Md.

Doc’s goal was to help as many people as he could, and he did. He believed and trusted in God.

He leaves to mourn two sons: Shawn Roper (Cherise), Orlando, FL and Deshawn (Roper) Hayes of Baltimore, Md.; 13 grandchildren, 4 sisters: Carrie (Charles) Barnes, Millen, Ga.; Linda (Leon) Mackey, Jacqueline (Donald) Roper Hicks, Patricia (Arthur) Best; Fort Lauderdale; 4 brothers: Vern (Vanessa) Roper, Michael and David Roper of Fort Lauderdale, FL, Donald Roper, Virginia Beach, Va. and deceased sisters and brothers (Jannie, Eva, Leon and Joseph) and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, dear family and friends.

Services are pending.