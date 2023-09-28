Historic Confirmation of Gen. Charles “CQ” Brown Jr. Overcomes Blockade, Signals Milestone for Representation

With this confirmation, the top two positions in the Pentagon are now held by Black men, which the Biden administration said is a testament to the progress made in advancing diversity and inclusion within the U.S. military establishment.

By Stacy M. Brown,NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent@StacyBrownMedia

With a rare display of bipartisan support in the Senate on Wednesday night, Air Force Gen. Charles “CQ” Brown Jr. overcame a protracted obstruction by Alabama Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville to win confirmation as only the second Black chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the highest-ranking military position in the United States.

The resounding vote of 83-11 reflects a strong consensus in favor of Gen. Brown, underscoring the widespread recognition of his qualifications and the importance of diversity in leadership roles within the U.S. armed forces.

Brown’s ascent alongside Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin marked a historic milestone in American military leadership. With this confirmation, the top two positions in the Pentagon are now held by Black men, which the Biden administration said is a testament to the progress made in advancing diversity and inclusion within the U.S. military establishment. The late Gen. Colin Powell was the first Black chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

This pivotal moment in military history occurs just as the current chairman of the Joint Chiefs, Gen. Mark Milley, prepares to retire, signaling a seamless leadership transition at a critical juncture.

Because of Tuberville’s obtuse blockade, the confirmation process proved challenging. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer orchestrated the votes to circumvent Tuberville’s months-long blockade on military promotions. This maneuver helped fast-track confirmations for Brown and numerous other nominees, including Randy George and Eric Smith, whose confirmations are anticipated in the days ahead.

Yet, Tuberville’s hold remains firmly in place for nearly 300 military nominees, leaving these candidates and their families uncertain and leaving the nation in a precarious military position globally. The blockade is rooted in Tuberville’s objection to a Pentagon policy that provides reimbursement for out-of-state travel for service members seeking access to abortion services. This stance has drawn sharp criticism.

Pentagon officials, along with members of the Biden administration and congressional Democrats, argue that this prolonged state of limbo poses a significant national security risk. “This is not a sustainable path. Sen. Tuberville’s continued abuse of his privilege will continue to disrupt the lives of hundreds of our nation’s finest and most dedicated military officers and their families,” Schumer asserted. “And while Democrats didn’t choose this fight, we are ready to put an end to this sooner rather than later.”