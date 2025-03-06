Historic Fort Lauderdale Organization Faces Legal Battle Over Property Dispute

Advertisement

By Lt. Ken Roland

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL — A legal battle over the ownership of a historic community landmark began on Monday as the trial between the Grand Lodge of the Elks and Sader Investments, LLC commenced. Presided over by Judge Haines, the case concerns the disputed sale of land belonging to the Pride of Fort Lauderdale Elks Lodge 652, a long-standing pillar of the Black community.

The Elk’s Lodge has played a crucial role in Fort Lauderdale’s history, serving as a meeting place for politicians, business leaders, pastors, and community activists. However, controversy erupted when Sader Investments claimed it had legally contracted with some of local lodge members to purchase the property. The company cited records from Sunbiz.com that they believed confirmed their agreement with the lodge’s representatives.

Following the first court session, there was an attempt to settle the dispute. The proposed agreement offered the Grand Lodge $2 million while granting Sader Investments ownership of the land. However, this settlement was deemed unacceptable, leading both parties to proceed with trial.

During opening arguments, Sader Investments asserted that their contract with local lodge management gave them rightful ownership of the property. However, their argument was swiftly challenged by testimony from Leonard K. Polk, CEO of the International Grand Lodge of Elks. Polk emphasized that ownership of the local lodge property resides with the Grand Lodge, not the local members, undermining Sader Investments’ claim.

As the trial unfolds, the case is expected to last ten days, with proceedings scheduled to conclude on March 14. The outcome could have significant implications not only for the Elks Lodge but for similar historic community institutions facing property disputes.

Stay tuned for further updates as testimony continues to shape this high-stakes legal battle.