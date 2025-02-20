“History Repeats Itself” – Karl Marx

Advertisement

By Bob Topper

When I first saw images of the German Concentration camps, the starved, naked, men and women on their way to the gas chambers, I was shocked and sickened. As a young teenager, I could not fully grasp the depravity. And it troubled me that these horrific crimes were committed in my lifetime. What is more, my ancestry traces back to the mid 1,600’s in Oppenheim Germany. I shared the same blood.

Later, I realized that extreme cruelty is not uniquely German. The potential lurks in all races, a latent trait in human nature. It is plain in American history with slavery and the genocide of native Americans; in French history during the bloody Revolution of 1789, in English history during the Crusades; in Ottoman history with the massacre of the Armenians and in Russia with Stalin’s carnage of his own people.

What is it that awakens and releases this dark side of humanity? A leader is essential. In Russia it was Stalin and in China, Mao. In Germany it was Adolf Hitler, whose hate-filled oratory fired pent-up resentment of the German citizens. They had been humiliated and discouraged by the loss of the First World War and the Treaty of Versailles. And they took note of Hitler’s claim of German racial superiority, the “Master Aryan Race,” and his scorn of others, especially the Jewish people. Some Germans cheered his racial animus, others were appalled, but intimidated by the Nazi SS they remained silent. And still others who despised the Fuhrer said nothing

Karl Marx said, “History repeats itself, first as a tragedy, second as a farce.” Germany’s tragedy is being repeated as America’s MAGA farce. Trump’s rise to power parallels Hitler’s. He has capitalized on the resentment of disheartened Americans whose income has stagnated and who watched good high-paying jobs move offshore leaving behind vacant factories, unemployed workers, and depressed communities. Like Hitler, Trump concentrated their anger and resentment with hate-filled rhetoric, fused with racial animus, that focused on government, liberals, immigrants, and transgender people.

Beginning with the 2017 Charlottesville riot, he released the dark side of our nature, saying that white supremacists were “very fine people.” Pardoning the J6 insurrectionists is especially disturbing. Never in our history has a president sanctioned violating our laws and desecrating our flag. The J6 convicts were represented by attorneys they selected, and all were given a fair trial in front of juries they had accepted. For an American President to say these people are “patriots” and that they were, “persecuted so unfairly” is a disgrace, and it invites more wanton and treasonous acts.

Also, like Hitler, Trump has surrounded himself with misguided people like Elon Musk. Their goal is to undermine the remarkable society that our democracy has created over the past 250 years. And neither Trump nor Musk will do anything to solve the fundamental cause of resentment and discontent, which is wealth inequality. And should they succeed in implementing Project 2025, the endpoint of which is a religious autocracy, wealth inequality will become permanent in America.

Finally, Trump wants to abandon NATO and align us with autocratic regimes like Russia, Hungary and North Korea, nations that have never shared America’s values of freedom, equality, and democracy. Hitler also formed an alliance, the German Axis, a coalition with Italy and Japan. But Trump’s scheme will put America on the wrong side of history.

Democrats, still honor the constitution and traditional American values. They offer hope but are disjointed and have been overwhelmed by right-wing propaganda. In the end, it falls on We the People to stop this assault on our democracy.

What We Must Do

Defend America’s Liberal Democracy. Over the past 200 years, America’s embrace of the principals of the Enlightenment, freedom, equality, and democracy has enabled the creation of the most successful nation on the face of the earth. By any measure, especially quality of life, autocratic and theocratic nations lag far behind. It is foolish to think that abandoning what has made us great, in favor of a Trump, religious fundamentalist autocracy, will make Americans better off. In autocracies, only the oligarchs like Elon Musk prosper, never the people. Be sure that those you know and love understand what made America great, and what we stand to lose.

Do not to be buffaloed by their strategy, which is to confuse, overwhelm and discourage. They want you to believe that their misguided views and policies are supported by the majority, and it is hopeless to resist. None of that is true. Trump won by a narrow margin and the Republicans hold both houses by slim majorities.

If Trump had campaigned honestly, he would not have won. But his deception is now obvious. He campaigned denying any knowledge of Project 2025, but its authors now work for him and are implementing its diabolical plan. He said he would lower prices and reduce inflation. He has not. He failed to end the war in Ukraine on his first day. And he cancelled his plan to end the electric vehicle mandate. Elon vetoed it. The list goes on. Promises made, promises broken.

Remember that every accusation by the Trump team is a confession. When they say liberals have extreme views, point out that it is the conservatives who are extreme. The Project 2025 plan to make America a Christian nation, in violation of our Constitution, is beyond extreme. And competent leaders have been replaced with by extremists who are loyal to Trump; Hegseth as Secretary of Defense, Robert Kennedy as Health Secretary, Tulsi Gabbard as Director of National Intelligence, and Secretary of Education Betsy McMahon, best known for her leadership in worldwide wrestling. None are qualified for the positions they hold, and they profess an extreme ideology and personal loyalty to Trump.

Take inspiration from the great leaders, Roosevelt and Churchill and the people they inspired to resist the fascism that had gripped other nations in the 1930’s. Such leaders may emerge. But it is up to we the people to stand against the Musk- Trump-MAGA effort to end American Democracy. Do not lose hope. Remember our nation has faced trauma such as this in the past and survived.

Speak out. Learn from the German experience at the end of the 1930’s. The people remained silent as Hitler consolidated power, and the Nazi government became the most despised regime in the twentieth century. Do not be silent.

Most importantly be a proud American. Stand against these latter-day pseudo-patriots. True Americans know and take pride in what we have accomplished as the leader of the free world and champion of freedom, equality, democracy, and the rule of law. We cannot allow this great nation to be consumed by the dark side.

Bob Topper, syndicated by PeaceVoice, is a retired engineer.