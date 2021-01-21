History will be marked on this day

January 21, 2021

On January 20, our new president will give his Inauguration speech. However, this inauguration day will be different.

As we entered into the new year, there were many events leading up to this day, but one major event  affected society: riots and break ins at the Capitol and because of this security on the 20th will be heightened.

This day will mark history for people of color and women as Vice President, Kamala Harris, goes into office!

As we move forward, let’s continue to work together and make change!

