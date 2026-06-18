Hit’em where it hurts

Advertisement

Frankly Speaking

By W. Frank Wilson

Southern Schools draw Black Athletes while Southern States draw lines that keeps black people from voting.

Many stadiums and coliseums are located in the middle of districts where we can run but can’t vote.

NIL and Transfer Portals have taken away any concerns of social consciousness and racial pride because income changes the outcome for many.

The SEC ACC thrives while the SIAC SWAC MEAC CIAA are on life support.

HBCU alum don’t give back in numbers that’s significant enough to affect change.

T shirts and football tickets are not what makes the institution function.

Foundation support is where our dollars makes sense.

Once again if we spent in a year what we spend on a homecoming weekend we could collectively make our schools competitive and bring our best brightest fastest and most talented to our campuses and these other conferences would only see highlights on ESPN.

When and Where do we begin to draw our own lines?

When will enough be enough or too much.

What more do these folk have to do to show you how little they respect you.

Do we continue to let our kids fill their pockets but empty their souls.

Trust me these Maggots could care less about our signs, but they do respect $ signs.

Remember these white conferences and white schools were forced to take us in, let’s voluntarily let them have it back.