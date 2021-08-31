Hollywood Remembers Chadwick Boseman On His First Death Anniversary

WASHINGTON — A year after actor Chadwick Boseman passed away, several Hollywood celebrities took to their social media handles to pay their tributes to the late star on his first death anniversary.

Mark Ruffalo remembered his former Marvel co-star by sharing a black and white portrait of the Boseman laughing on his Instagram handle.





“Can’t believe how fast time has gone. Thinking of you today, @ChadwickBoseman,” he wrote alongside the picture.

Kerry Washington, known for her films like “Django Unchained,” “Peeples,” “The Dead Girl,” etc., paid her heartfelt tribute to Boseman with a special tweet.

“One year without Chadwick Boseman. Thank you for watching over us. We miss you, King,” she wrote.

Actor Lupita Nyong’o, who played Boseman’s love interest in “Black Panther,” paid the tributes by sharing a picture of her and the late actor having a laugh on her Instagram handle.

“I did not know that I could miss both his laughter and his silence in equal measure. I do. I do… One year after his passing, the memory of @chadwickboseman remains this alive in me (sic).”

Nyong’o also tagged Boseman’s Instagram account, which is still active with over 11 million followers.

Viola Davis, who starred with the late star in 2020’s “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” for which the actor was posthumously nominated for an Oscar, shared a behind-the-scenes photo featuring them on set together.

“This day last year you left this earth and us. Man, you are missed!” she wrote.

Actor Josh Gad also took to his Twitter handle and shared one of the last text messages he received from Boseman before he passed with his 4-year battle with Cancer.

He originally shared the texts, in which Boseman wrote about the beauty of it raining in Los Angeles after hearing of his friend’s passing in 2020.

“Not a day goes by one year later, where it doesn’t still hurt,” Gad wrote in the tweet.

“But in the darkness, he always reminds us of the light. He was an angel on this planet and is now a Saint on high. Love you and miss you more than ever… forever. #ChadwickBoseman.”

“Without Remorse” actor Michael B. Jordan also shared a snap with Boseman on his Instagram handle while remembering him.

“Not a day goes by bro… Love and miss you, but I know you are still with us,” he captioned the picture.

Other celebrities and thousands of fans remembered Boseman by sharing his pictures, quotes, and videos on social media with the hashtag “Rest In Peace.”

The “21 Bridges” star was 43 years old when he lost his secret four-year battle with colon cancer on Aug. 28, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Simone Ledward, who he married in a private ceremony after a 2019 engagement. The couple did not have any children.

