Netflix Picks Up ‘Manifest’ For A Final Fourth Season After NBC Cancellation

WASHINGTON — Streaming platform Netflix has picked up “Manifest” for a fourth and final season, ten weeks after National Broadcasting Company (NBC) canceled the drama this summer following its three-season run.

The streamer has also announced that this upcoming new season will consist of 20 episodes, more than any single season of the show received during its National Broadcasting Company (NBC) run, as per reports.





The first season consisted of 16 episodes, while the second and third consisted of 13 episodes each. Whether all 20 episodes of the third season will be released at once or in multiple parts was not announced.

“Manifest” follows the story of various passengers from fictional flight Montego Air 828 who experience a severe bout of turbulence while flying from Jamaica to New York City; only when they land, they learn that five and a half years actually passed — and they have returned with the special ability to see glimpses of events to come.

“What started years ago as a flight of fancy deep in my imagination has evolved into the jet engine journey of a lifetime,” said creator Jeff Rake in a statement.

“Never in my wildest dreams could I have envisioned the worldwide outpouring of love and support for this story, its characters, and the team who work so hard to bring it all to life. That we will be able to reward the fans with the ending they deserve moves me to no end.”

“On behalf of the cast, the crew, the writers, directors, and producers, thank you to Netflix, to Warner Bros., and of course to the fans. You did this.”

Netflix made the announcement on Aug. 28, 2021, for 828 Day, an unofficial holiday for “Manifest” fans, celebrating Flight 828. The news comes as a Change.org petition to save the show has surpassed 95,000 signatures.

“Since its premiere on Netflix in June, Manifest has proven very popular with our members,” said Bela Bajaria, Netflix Head of Global TV, in a statement.

“Jeff Rake and his team have crafted a beguiling mystery that has viewers around the world on the edge of their seats and believing again in second chances, and we’re thrilled that they will bring fans some closure with this final super-sized season.”

“Manifest” stars Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis, J. R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Jack Messina, Parveen Kaur, Matt Long, and Holly Taylor, to name a few.

National Broadcasting Company (NBC) previously opted not to renew the show for a fourth season, even though Rake sold them the series with a six-season plan mapped out, as per reports.

The previous three seasons of “Manifest” are already available on Netflix in the U.S.A. but will soon be added globally too.

(With inputs from ANI)

Edited by Ojaswin Kathuria and Nikita Nikhil