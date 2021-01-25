Horror As Blaze Mum Uses Her Own Body to Shield Young Son From Flames 

HEILONGJIANG, China – This is the moment a screaming mum whose clothes have even caught fire refuses to leave a burning house and uses her body to protect her child by cradling him in her arms on the floor.

Firefighters said the incident took place in the provincial capital of Harbin in China’s Heilongjiang Province earlier this month.

After being told that somebody was still inside the burning building, firefighters rushed inside to discover the mother hunched up in a ball on the floor as flames licked around her body and blazing embers fell around her.

With so much smoke around, the mother apparently could not find a way out and instead cradled her child to protect him from the flames.

One can see a firefighter lifting the duo up. The lady’s constant screams, along with the firefighters speaking, probably solacing her to safety, in Chinese can be heard.

The mother is holding her baby tight and once they are lifted in the box, they are being taken away. One gets a glimpse of the child in the last couple of frames. One can clearly see some firefighting equipment used in the rescue operation.

Firefighters eventually managed to intervene and helped the terrified pair to the doorway and safety.

After the video was widely shared on Chinese social media, netizens praised the mother for risking her life to care for her child.

The names and ages of the mother and son were not revealed, but a fireman said they were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The woman suffered burn marks caused by the falling cinders and both the child and the woman needed treatment for the effects of smoke inhalation.

The video was shared by the Heilongjiang Fire Brigade with the message: “Some say women are weak, but there is no doubt that mothers are strong. When a crisis comes, they protect their children with all their might. They would go through fire for you.”

The rate of deaths due to unintentional fire, flames or smoke in the United States from 1915 to 2018 per 100,000 population has been on the decline. It was 8.4 in 1915, which has dropped to 0.9 in 2018. The rate has remained constant around one since 2000. The death rate was on the higher side till 1945 when it was 6. However, it steadily declined from the year 1950. The rate of deaths due to flames, fire, or smoke in the US was the highest at 8.7 in 1920.

