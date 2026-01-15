Advertisement

In his final major address, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivers a prophetic message of urgency, endurance, and ultimate hope. Speaking amid violence, resistance, and exhaustion within the Civil Rights Movement, Dr. King asks the anguished question on everyone’s heart — “How long?” — and answers it with unwavering conviction: “Not long.”

He argues that injustice, no matter how entrenched, carries the seeds of its own destruction. Segregation, voter suppression, and racial violence cannot endure because they contradict both moral law and democratic ideals. Dr. King reassures listeners that truth crushed to the ground will rise again, and that history bends toward justice when people refuse to surrender to fear or fatigue.

The speech blends realism and faith: realism about the suffering still ahead, and faith that righteousness will prevail. Dr. King calls for perseverance, moral courage, and continued nonviolent struggle, reminding the nation that freedom is never voluntarily given by the oppressor — it must be demanded by the oppressed.

“How Long? Not Long.” stands as a timeless reminder that progress may be delayed, but it is never denied when people stay committed to justice — and that hope, grounded in action, is itself a revolutionary force.