How to deal with it

A Message From The Publisher

Yet you do not know what tomorrow will bring. What is your life? For you are a mist that appears for a little time and then vanishes. James 4:14 (ESV)

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

Difficult though it may be it still shapes itself up to be a merry Christmas, as we focus on the PROMISES.

Sometimes old clichés, words of wisdom, words of comfort, biblical words and expressions are what we need to get us through difficult times, and these difficult times are no exception.

So, if I may pose the rhetorical interrogative, “why are we sitting around trying to figure out what would be?”

We’re almost at the end of 2020 and yes we’ve never seen nor witnessed to anything like this. Remember we have not nor will we live forever so there’s no telling what we might see.

However, what we can see and do is to concentrate on what is now.

What we have right now, that, such is right before us, right in our hands, right in our eyesight.

Some wise person once said: “That’s why it is called the present. Today is a gift I honor by fully living it. Life is not a race, but a journey to be savored each step of the way. Yesterday is history, tomorrow is a mystery and today is a gift. That’s why we call it the present.”

Today is a gift of God, so let’s accept it as such. Yes the holidays and everyday can be made beneficial if we choose to allow us to dwell in the possibilities of the right now, what we have and the promises…

The twelve days of Christmas have nothing on these twelve Promises of God.

A promise is a statement we can depend on with absolute confidence; it is a definite when it comes from God.

God’s promises are always fulfilled. Here are some and you can find several scriptures to back His promises up. God truly has a plan for each of us; God is always with us; God will give us rest; God will cleanse us; God has a plan for us; God will protect us; God is faithful to us; God will guide us; God will provide for us; God is all power; God leads before us; God is all goodness.

“Dear God. In the name of Jesus. I pray for the understanding, faith and wisdom that comes from the belief of living in Your Promises. In Jesus’ name. Amen.