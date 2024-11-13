How To Get Away With Murder

The Gantt Report

By Lucius Gantt

It didn’t take President-elect Donald Trump more than a few days to convince his MAGA movement to disregard the American system of political checks and balances and recognize that Trump controls the Supreme Court and he has informed Congressional leaders that he controls Representatives and Senators too.

The “American Way” has gone away.

Trump is putting his white nationalist and white supremacist supporters in very important positions.

Perhaps, United States citizens have seen the last of Presidential appointments and confirmations.

Drastic measures must be taken to save America from the murderous moves against democracy and the American Constitutional protections.

The MAGA movement must be murdered, politically!

So, how do American citizens get away with political murder?

First, people who love America need to know how and where to fight political battles.

Political pretenders don’t know, but experienced political professionals know that ALL political progress begins at home, the fights for fair, equal, and just government begins on your streets in your city!

When your city, county, state, and federal officeholders vote for dictators, vote for imperialism, and cast votes in Congress to please evil and greedy businesspeople, they must be fought. They must face impeachments and voter recalls.

If you want to get funky like MAGA, you can post the addresses of bad politicians online. You can storm and bum rush any town halls MAGA politicians may have. You can flood MAGA office holders with calls, texts, and unannounced office visits about American democracy.

The infamous Democratic Party must discard its old, outdated, and ineffective campaign strategy of compensating, advocating, and supporting losing consultants with losing strategies.

When a political quarterback fumbles and throws interception after interception, you change the quarterback.

Just like in football, the whole team loses or wins the game. After a losing season or a bad loss, new and better players must be drafted.

The idea that only hiring staff that can be controlled is the best way to win elections should be discredited.

Democrats should hire consultants who can excel at creative campaign media writing and production, consultants who can respond quickly and effectively to damaging media from Republicans, and most importantly, Democrats must hire consultants who can do what needs to be done to win elections, delivering votes for Democratic candidates.

Democrats don’t have to hire Republicans but the quickest TV productions and the most convincing ads during the recent campaign were produced by the Lincoln Project. There are great “independent” political campaign and media consultants too.

Democratic state chairs and other leaders told Black political professionals to volunteer for Kamala because only white consultants would get paid. That my readers, was a huge insult!

Training for Democratic operatives should begin ASAP. If you think the 2024 race was important wait until 2030.

The Democrats must dominate all federal and state legislative races in 2030 because all state and federal districts must be reapportioned that year and current districts must be made fairer.

Water is water and water has no enemies. Water from the same supply that runs from white-only fountains is no better than water that comes from the Black fountain!

How do you get away with a MAGA murder? You hire the best political hitmen. Get rid of the political gunslingers who can’t shoot straight and can’t win political elections!

God needs to send us a real-life Annalise, someone who is good at political MAGA murders.