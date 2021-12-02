How to Overcome The Holiday Blues

Submitted by Joanna Allen

For the last 11 months, we’ve had to adjust our lives in many different ways because of the pandemic. As the holidays approach us, major life changes and family drama can intensify an already stressful situation.

“Holidays are a time for self- reflection. Take advantage of this time and opportunity to self-reflect and focus on the positive less on the negative.

Here are some tips to get you through the holiday blues:

Acknowledge your feelings – It’s OK to take time to cry or express your feelings. You can’t force yourself to be happy just because it’s the holiday season.

Reach out – If you are feeling lonely or isolated, seek out friends, family or community, religious or other social events or communities.

Be realistic. The holidays don’t have to be perfect. As families change and grow, traditions and rituals often change as well.

Set aside your differences. Try to accept family members and friends as they are, even if they don’t live up to all of your expectations.

Stick to a budget. Before you do your gift and food shopping, decide how much money you can afford to spend. Then stick to your budget.

Don’t abandon healthy habits. Don’t let the holidays become a free-for-all. Overindulgence only adds to your stress and guilt.