Hurricane Season Preparation: What to Do If a Storm is Approaching

Just as safety is always top-of-mind for Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), customers should make it a top priority, too. Here are a few tips from FPL to help customers safely prepare for an approaching storm:

Heed the warnings and evacuation orders from local, state and federal officials.

If someone in your home is dependent on electric-powered medical equipment, review your family emergency plan for backup power or make arrangements to relocate.

Turn off and unplug any non-essential electrical equipment, including pool equipment.

Adjust refrigerators and freezers to their coldest settings ahead of time to keep food fresher for longer in the event of a power outage. Consider making blocks of ice and storing them in coolers; sanitize your bathtub and fill it with water.

Prepare to be without power for an extended period of time. Keep a battery-operated radio on hand with fresh batteries, along with other essentials, including bottled water, non-perishable food, a non-electric can opener, medications and prescriptions, baby supplies, pet food and sunscreen.

Have phone chargers, including for your car, available.

If you plan to use a ladder while preparing your home for the storm, please note the location of power lines before you begin. Be sure that ladders or scaffolds are far enough away so that you – and the ends of the tools you’re using – stay at least 10 feet away from main or neighborhood power lines.

Most counties suspend trash and debris pickup before a storm. Please do not trim trees once a storm is approaching, as loose branches can become dangerous, flying debris during high winds.

Record your FPL account number in a location that will be readily available. By knowing your account number, you will be able to quickly access your account online at FPL.com. You can also download the FPL app by texting “App” to MyFPL (69375). Also, have FPL’s phone number – 1800-4-OUTAGE (1-800-468-8243) – handy in the event you need to call to obtain information through our automated system.

If you see a downed power line or damaged electrical equipment, call 911 immediately. Use the FPL Mobile App or call FPL at 1-800-4-OUTAGE (1-800-468-8243) to report damage to FPL equipment. Stay away from all power lines.

FPL.com/Storm is a great resource with other tips for staying safe and prepared this hurricane season.