A Message From The Publisher

26 “In your anger do not sin” : Do not let the sun go down while you are still angry, 27 and do not give the devil a foothold .Ephesians 4:26-27

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

A meaning of angry is: feeling or showing anger or strong resentment (usually followed by at, with, or about): Anger is a strong feeling of displeasure and belligerence aroused by a wrong; wrath; ire.

So yes, I am an angry Black man. I have not just become an angry Black man I’ve been an angry Black man ever since I was I able to understand the wrongs and injustices that have been perpetrated upon people who look like me, from them with the hopes of the eradicating of a race.

I’ve been an angry Black man ever since social injustices, inadequate healthcare and witnessing white men cheat Black kids out of a swimming match. I’ve been an angry Black man ever since I have known family and friends who have died in the dungeons of incarceration under auspices of rehabilitation; angered more when they were being wrongly accused, sentenced to prison and some of them died innocently at the hands of a racist system.

I’ve been an angry Black man ever since I was able to understand that our Black history is not his-story rewritten to write out or white out our history. I’ve been an angry Black man since Brown vs Board of Education ruled that I would receive equal education, “with all deliberate speed” of which, has yet to come.

Being an angry Black man is nothing new to me but, what has caused another form of anger is the time that it has taken for other Black man to stand up and say that they’re angry Black men too.

I do realize there is no convenient time to be Black, that one should know who’s in the foxhole with him when they’re going to war.

And yes I am in angry Black man I have been in angry Black man and I do understand that it’s OK to be angry just not allow your anger to lead you to sin.

To turn ones anger into a motivating factor for good take some efforts; to be willing to free oneself first from any entrapments that restricts them from recognizing the truth. It is becoming obvious that implicit and overt indirections from a wounded leader is affecting his troops of like mindedness. When that is occurring destruction will soon follow.

Where are the angry people who are willing to take actions against that which is killing us?