I am my Brothers Keeper

From Pastor Pauline Sutton

Let’s go back to the very beginning of time, in the book of Genesis 4:8-10. For it reads from (KJV) And Cain talked with Abel his brother and it came to pass when they were in the field that Cain rose up against Abel his brother and slew him

And the Lord said unto Cain, where Abel is thy brother? And his response I know not, am I my brothers keeper. And today the answer is still yes, we are our brother’s keeper.

In these days and time we are so distant in our hearts and minds concerning one another. Yes the Bible says men’s hearts would grow cold concerning their fellowman, until just as the first murder in the beginning we are yet taking another’s life without any sense of remorse. Do we feel or show for our actions and yet their blood speaks out. Yes we should show more heartfelt compassion when it comes to our fellowman. Yes I’m saddened by all the hate, malice, injustice, bickering and ill feelings we’re experiencing today, it is so tragic. I believe that God’s heart is broken over the hurt we bring and show to one another in this day and time. Regretfully we care not what we say to out brothers.

For Evangelist Juanita Bynum said these words in her song, I won’t speak words to harm you for I need you to survive. If we truly care we would say words to build up and encourage our brothers. We act like we have the right to judge our brothers because of their differences. I don’t believe God is please with our actions.

When Jesus was here, His love transcended over the walls that man had built due to cultural and ethic differences. As He did when He met the Samaritan woman at the well that day. It brought freedom to all in that city that believed, John 4:4-30. So why not allow is love to set you free and love your fellowman as He loves us John3:17. For God sent not His Son into the world to condemn the world: but that the world through Him might be saved.

So now Jesus tells us if we love God whom we have never seen but we see our brother’s everyday and hate him or her you’re a lair and His love does not abide in us. Think about it. I John 4:20-21.

Yes love is the principle thing. It is one of the attributers of our Lord that should be on display everyday with everybody we see.

For Apostle Paul said it so poetically though I speak with the tongues of men and of angels, and have not charity I am becoming as sounding brass or a tinkling cymbal I Corinthians 13. Truly it’s time out for the hate and let your love for your fellowman be seen.

We summarize these words from Apostle Paul and now abided faith, hope, charity and these three, but the greatest of these is charity.

Yes people, God is holding us accountable for our actions and deeds today, for truly we are our Brother’s keeper, Amen.