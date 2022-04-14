“I deserve to walk into my school library and find a book with someone like me.”— Olivia Pituch, high school student, regarding book banning

(Source By Michael Moline)

File this one under "Duh." Of the more than 1,500 books being banned in public schools across the United States, 467 — or 41 percent — contained main or secondary characters of color; 247, or 22 percent, addressed racism; and 379, or 33 percent, of the books contained LGBTQ+ themes.