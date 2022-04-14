“I deserve to walk into my school library and find a book with someone like me.”— Olivia Pituch, high school student, regarding book banning

April 14, 2022 Carma Henry Local News 0

(Source By Michael Moline)

      File this one under "Duh." Of the more than 1,500 books being banned in public schools across the United States, 467 — or 41 percent — contained main or secondary characters of color; 247, or 22 percent, addressed racism; and 379, or 33 percent, of the books contained LGBTQ+ themes.

 

