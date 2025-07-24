“If All Politics Are Local, Then What in The Hell Are We Doing?”

Advertisement

A Message From The Publisher

“Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God.” – Philippians 4:6-7

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr., Publisher, The Westside Gazette

There’s a saying we’ve all heard, and it goes like this: “All politics are local.” But if that’s true, then we need to take a long, hard look at what’s going on right here at home. While the national headlines scream about the rise of authoritarianism, the erosion of truth, and the brazen glorification of hate, the real question is: What are we doing about it right here, in our own backyards?

We can no longer pretend that this is just about Washington, D.C., Texas, Georgia or some far-off political circus. What we’re witnessing resembles the early warning signs of regimes we were once taught to fear in history class, monsters like Hitler, Mussolini, and the many fascists who led their nations into darkness. What once seemed impossible in the land of the free is now creeping into city halls, school boards, and statehouses across this country, including our own.

It’s not just about policies anymore. It’s about a full-on, cult-like persuasion that has hypnotized large bands of our communities. People are drinking a new kind of Kool-Aid one spiked with lies, fear, hypersexual exploitation, hate and violent rhetoric. We’ve gone from lack of concern to blind allegiance, from civic duty to civil decay. The Jim Joneses and Charlie Mansons of history seem less like aberrations and more like blueprints for the chaos being woven in the fabric of society today.

So again, I state: We need most of our local and state leaders involved, the Democrats, the Republicans, the Independents, and the so-called moderates. For those who are not, are they too afraid, too bought, too distracted to call this madness what it is? Or worse—are they part of the machinery of madness?

We cannot wait for anyone else to save us.

So, here’s my call:

To the grassroots warriors on the corner and under the trees, the neighborhood associations, the tenant unions, the food justice advocates, the cultural collectives, the environmental defenders, the freedom fighters in faith communities, the artists with a message, the youth organizers, the elders with wisdom, and every single person who refuses to be silent in the face of injustice we need you, now is your time.

This is our moment to rise up together!

Make alliances across cultural, racial, generational, financial and religious lines. Push past the politics of comfort and convenience. Demand truth, accountability, and servant leadership and not the self-serving kind that seeks fame, money, and control.

Let us tell every politician, every fascist sympathizer, every con man or woman pretending to be a leader:

Hell no—we ain’t taking it. We will vote. We will educate. We will organize.

We will defend our children’s future like our lives depend on it—because they do.

We are still a government of the people, by the people, and for the people—but only if we the people show up, speak out, and stand together.

The Westside Gazette is ready to stand with you. If you’re part of a grassroots organization or movement committed to justice and community empowerment, we want to hear from you. Let’s connect, build, and fight forward—together. Contact me directly at: Bobby R. Henry, Sr. Publisher, The Westside Gazette (954) 525-1489 BRHSR@thewestsidegazette.com 545 NW 7th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311

Let’s get to work—before it’s too late.