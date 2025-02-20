Close Menu
    If we can make it a Blackout we at least do Charcoal Gray?

    Frank Wilson
    FRANKLY SPEAKING

    By W. Frank Wilson

            There is a nation wide call for people of color to boycott Target, WalMart, StarBucks and other D.E.I. deniers.

    Your Black Job on February 28th is to keep your Green money in your pocket and let your dollars speak for you.

    The song says May The Work I’ve Done Speak For Me. Let The Dollars I Don’t Spend Speak For Me!

    Show your power at the cash register, and I bet you people of color, women and members of the LBGTQ community will be taken more seriously.

    If these companies refuse to respect our diversity they shouldn’t deposit our dollars.

    Hey, y’all grew up on Maxwell House and Folgers so one day without Starbucks isn’t life threatening.

    Whatever you need on Friday get it Thursday or Saturday but for one day let us create the

    Black Friday we control.

    If you knew the real story about the Friday after Thanksgiving you probably may reconsider regardless of the so called deals.

    Anyway back to 2/28/2025

    The night before 2/28 is the FREE Lift Every Voice concert at the municipal auditorium and there’s no better way for our communities to be heard than keeping our dollars out of the daily receipts of those who don’t respect us!

    One day just for one day, find a Black Star to get your Bucks, TARGET a Black business to support, and  let Wally see how it feels without you in its world!

