If you don’t work you don’t eat; no vote, no voice

A Message From The Publisher

For even when we were with you, we would give you this command: If anyone is not willing to work, let him not eat. 2 Thessalonians 3:10 ESV

Sometimes it doesn’t take a long message to get our point across. If you don’t know how important these elections are, perhaps maybe you are not really concerned or you don’t realize or believe or have no understanding how you, your family and even your pets will be affected. That being the case, the only time you will become concerned or take notice is when it will be too late. One of our pastors so eloquently stated in his sermon that, “this may very well be our last dance and it may be their last stance.” I don’t know about you but I’ll be damned if I go down without making my voice heard through my ballot. That does not mean I am voting all democratic. What it does mean is that I am voting for those who believe in making sure that ALL people have access that fit their circumstances to getting their human rights met by any means necessary. If you are not a part of this movement and all you think that you can do is complain, b*tch, and moan then please, “STFU AND VOTE!!!”

Yours in the struggle,

Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

Publisher